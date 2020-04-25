Govt yet to decide on clamping curfew in Peshawar

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

With the Corona Virus ringing alarm bells in the provincial metropolis where the pandemic is spreading at fast pace, the provincial government said it has not yet taken decision to impose curfew in Peshawar to contain the COVID-19 in the region.

“The situation in Peshawar is under control and we have no plan to impose curfew or summon armed forces”. Said Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir Friday adding that they were in contact with armed forces and would deploy them wherever needed.

Detailing the coronavirus figures, the adviser said that 85 people have died of the virus in the province, which highlights a rising trend of people dying from the infection.

He said that they had increased their testing capacity to 1000 tests in a day and soon it would be increased to 2000 tests per day. “Those who have returned from Afghanistan have been put into quarantine,” he said.