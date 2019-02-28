Govt would make PIMS model hospital: Kiani

Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani Thursday said the government had initiated a reforms agenda for revamping of entire health infrastructure of the country. During surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said there would be no compromise on the healthcare delivery system and it would be upgraded in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said incumbent government was determined to bring about reforms in the health sector and added the ministry was striving to improve the health facilities for the masses at all public sector hospitals functioning under the federal government.

He said special attention was being paid to improving patient care in two major hospitals of Islamabad that are catering to bulk of patients not only from the capital but from other parts of the country. He said the government would make PIMS a model hospital by ensuring all required facility to the hospital for patients.

He said the previous government paid little attention to the health sector, however, he vowed that the present government would make all-out efforts to bring about the much-needed changes in the health sector. The minister said the government was well-aware of the challenges and problems in the health sector, adding, it had a clear plan and vision to tackle these mounting problems.

He said the government would increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patient care. The minister visited the different departments of the hospital and directed the staff that no effort should be spared in providing best possible treatment to the patients. He added there would be zero tolerance for negligence in this regard. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention for having revolutionary changes in health sector, adding, keeping in view his vision, no stone would be left unturned to ensure provision of best health care facilitates in the country.—APP

