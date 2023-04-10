Govt working to provide relief to poor people

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said that the government is working to provide relief to the poor people. Speaking in the Senate on Monday, she said the government has given four hundred and four billion rupees for Benazir Income Support Program.

Shazia Marri opposed the resolution on the Federal Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program saying the previous government did not make any budgetary allocations for this program rather re-appropriated funds from the BISP for it. Earlier, the Senate passed three bills.

These included: National Disaster Management Amendment Bill, 2022, Export Processing Zones Authority Amendment Bill and Pakistan Environmental Protection Amendment Bill. The Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Amendment Bill and the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill were laid before the House today. The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.—INP