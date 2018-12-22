Govt working to promote innovations, IT: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

The closing ceremony of International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology-FIT 2018 organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) was held at COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad.

Federal Minister, Shafqat Mahmood for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training graced the event as Chief Guest. While addressing the closing ceremony, he informed that Government is working to promote innovations, information technology and education sector in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI in his closing remarks, thanked the researchers from all over the world who shared their research and experience with the participants of the conference. The Rector also acknowledged the organizers for successfully hosting the international event.

During the three days conference, a series of invited talks were organized as part of technical sessions and world-renowned scholars and researchers delivered the talks. PhD symposia also provided platform to local PhD scholars to present their ongoing research in Information Technology.

Tutorial sessions were also part of FIT-2018 in which various topics of interest for IT community were delivered. Hallmark of the conference was the “Best IT Innovation Award” with prize money of Rs. One Million which was awarded to the proposal titled: “Fe Amaan – Fetal Monitoring and Analysis to prevent intrauterine deaths and stillbirths”. Panel discussion on “Innovation-The Way Forward” was held on final day focusing on the scope of innovations and creation of knowledge economies through universities in Pakistan.

A focus group discussion on converting a dream into reality raising Pakistan’s IT exports to $10 Billion per year was also held during the conference.

