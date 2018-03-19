Govt working to enhance GDP, exports: Miftah

Islamabad

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the government is working to enhance gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate and exports, and decrease inflation and imports for improving the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, “We are preparing the budget for next financial year with a view to raise the GDP growth rate to 6 per cent and reduce inflation and imports.”

Machinery was being imported for power plants being set up the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) increasing the import bill, which would gradually reduce, he said.

As far as the issue of circular debt was concerned, he said, it was also the responsibility of the provincial governments to take measures for the recovery of outstanding amount from power consumers.

To a question regarding privatization of Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills, he said non-profit organizations should be privatized so that the money could be utilized for improving health and educational facilities.—APP