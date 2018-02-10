Govt working for rights, honour of womenfolk: Shuja

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Information, Culture and Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Friday said that the provincial government has promulgated a number of laws in order to ensure the rights and honour of womanfolk in the province.

He was addressing the Annual Sports Day function, held at Kinnaird College for Women. He said that as a result of legislation, representation of women is on the rise in every walk of life including sports and education, and more job opportunities are being created for them.

The promotion of sports and other extracurricular activities has boosted the moral and confidence of women so as to excel in the practical life, he said. Addressing the concluding session, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that Kinnaird College enjoys the status of such an institution which has introduced a number of national and international woman players for our national hockey and cricket teams and its credit goes to college’s administration which has always valued importance of sports providing all required necessary facilities.

He said the Punjab government is taking every possible step against all kinds of discrimination against women because no nation can be developed without effective participation of women. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has upheld merit in every department which has resulted in availability of equal opportunities to the children of poor and deserving ones, he added.

Principal Kinnaird College Dr Rukhsana David along with a number of celebrities and sports legends was also present on the occasion. The Minister distributed prizes among the students showing good performance. Faculty members also took part in the games enthusiastically and won the tug-of-war against students while the minister too participated in the game of musical chair.