Govt working on program to empower youth: Buzdar

Punjab Chef Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is working on a comprehensive program to empower the youth.

Talking to a delegation of the youth at the CM Office here on Saturday, he said this segment of the society is the ray of the hope for the country and we can cover the journey to the progress on the faster pace by imparting skills to the youth and making them empowered.

He said new generation is blessed with wonderfulcapabilities and is determined to serve the nation. He said the future of new Pakistan depends on the youth and unfortunately governments in the past have not invested in the youth and done nothing to make them empowered.

He said the PTI government gives top priority to the public service and the development and progress of the nation.

He said we cannot make progress without giving rights to the youth.

He said the nation has high hopes from our talented and intelligent youth and the measures done for the youth guarantee the youth.

He said Pakistan is the country of all us and we should work together for the progress of the country. He said the PTI government is working with sincerity for the bright future of the country.

He said the PTI government will provide all-out resources for the youth as this is the agenda of the PTI.—INP

