Govt working for rehabilitation of IDPs: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that government is taking concrete steps not only for rehabilitation of TDPs to their native homes but also taking imperative steps to improve health and education along with fulfilling basic facilities. He expressed these views in a ceremony held at Governors House Peshawar on Wednesday.

During ceremony, Governor handed over keys of 8 Mobile Health services unit to health officials from Fata Secretariat on behalf of Green Star Pakistan. On the occasion a representative of Green Star Pakistan apprised the Governor about their performance and activities in Pakistan. Besides others, concerned officials from FATA secretariat were also present on the occasion.

While referring to various activities led by green Star Pakistan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the performance and extension of its role to FATA. Governor said, “It is a high time to facilitate the people of FATA by uplifting their standard of life in each and every sector of life, consequently it will bring FATA at par with other progressive areas of our country and will diminish feeling of depravity from people of FATA. He added that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to the Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) has also extended under FATA reforms bill recently.