Govt won’t let Shezhbaz to run away, says Akbar

Court hearing of ‘high profile corruption cases’ should be aired live on TV: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Ac-countability and Interior Shehzad Akbar has hit back at Leader of Opposition in National Assem-bly Shehbaz Sharif saying come what may the government will not let him run away from the country.

He said this while addressing a press conference, flanked by Information Min-ister Fawad Chaudhry and Energy Minister Ham-mad Azhar, in Is-lamabad on Monday.

“Shehbaz Sharif is facing very serious charges of corrup-tion… with strong evidence presented before the court,” he said.

“Don’t try to escape to London. No mat-ter how much you [Shehbaz] try, the government will not let you leave the country,” warned Akbar.

His statement comes in response to She-hbaz Sharif’s news conference held ear-lier in the day wherein he claimed that the “NAB-Niazi” nexus had failed to prove even a single penny of corruption against the PML-N leaders.

Akbar, in response, also claimed that Shehbaz’s family as-sets increased by seven billion rupees due to money laun-dering.

He urged Shehbaz to respond to corruption allega-tions instead of mak-ing hue and cry over the accountability process.

Speaking on the oc-casion, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the proceedings of high profile corruption cases should be al-lowed to telecast live on national televi-sion.

“We appeal Chief Justice of Pakistan [Justice Gulzar Ah-med] to allow live broadcast of high profile corruption cases,” Fawad said.

The minister said National Account-ability Bureau (NAB) had recov-ered a total of Rs427 billion in corruption cases with Rs37 bil-lion being recovered in fake account cases involving former president Asif Ali Zardari alone.