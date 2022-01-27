Govt won’t create any problem for PDM’s march: Rashid Imran enjoys ‘good relations with establishment’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday appeared to make his peace with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned long march to Islamabad on March 23, saying that the government will not create any hurdles but also warned that doing so would result in “political humiliation” for the opposition alliance.

The interior minister had previously urged the PDM to shift its march to some other day, saying leaders from different countries would be in the capital to attend an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on March 23 — also the Pakistan Day.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman disregarded the minister’s remarks on Tuesday, saying that the alliance would be moving forward with its plan to hold the “anti-inflation” march.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Rashid said March 23 was very “sensitive” and roads — and possibly cellular services as well — will be closed due to the arrival of foreign dignitaries for the OIC meeting.

“If you want to anger them (representatives of OIC countries) for the sake of your personal politics then come on March 23 and don’t [change the date]. Come on [March] 23 and God willing you will face a political defeat and be humiliated,” Rashid said while addressing the ceremony.

“We will create no problem for you if you don’t create any problem for the law.”