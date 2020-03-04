Govt won’t be allowed to privatise institutions: Bilawal

Observer Report

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that his party would not let the puppet government privatize national institutions.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that whenever a puppet government comes into power, it start selling country’s assets, adding that his party won’t let the government sell country’s assets.

The PPP chairman said, “We have been told that the economy is on the right track and international institutions including Moody’s are admitting Pakistan’s economic progress but the government is making deals with the International Monetary Fund over economic rights of labourers.”

Bilawal went on to say that the judiciary is independent and they won’t let a puppet government privatise national institutions.