Govt withholding evidence in suit

Andrew McCabe, the ousted deputy director of the FBI, says the Trump administration is withholding evidence related to his lawsuit. McCabe sued the FBI and the Department of Justice after he was fired in March 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions just two days before he was set to retire. McCabe’s attorney, Murad Hussain, filed a declaration on Tuesday claiming that several agencies and 30 individuals — including current FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General William Barr and Mr. Trump — have yet to hand over any materials requested as part of his lawsuit against his former employer. “At this time, Plaintiff has assembled a small set of supporting evidence from his own records and from publicly available sources. However, much of the relevant evidence in this case is in Defendants’ exclusive possession or the possession of current or former government officials,” Hussain said.– CBS News