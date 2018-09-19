Govt withdraws tax exemption to ministers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The federal government has withdrawn tax exemption that was allowed to federal ministers and provincial governors on various perquisites and allowances provided by the government.

Through Finance Bill (Amendment) 2018/2019, clause 53 of Second Schedule of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 has been withdrawn.

The tax exemptions have been allowed on the following perquisites and allowances provided or granted by government to the ministers of the federal government, namely:-

(a) rent-free accommodation in so far as the value thereof exceeds ten per cent of the basic salary of the Ministers concerned;

(b) house-rent allowance paid by Government in lieu of rent-free accommodation in so far as it exceeds five hundred and fifty rupees per month;

(c) free conveyance; and

(d) sumptuary allowance.

Further the tax exemption has been allowed under clause 51 on perquisite represented by the right of the President of Pakistan, the Provincial Governors and the Chiefs of Staff, Pakistan Armed Forces to occupy free of rent as a place of residence any premises provided by the Government.

However, with the amendment to the Finance Bill (Amendment), 2018 it is proposed that this exemption allowed to provincial governors should be withdrawn.

