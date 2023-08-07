The federal government has withdrawn the Prevention of violent extremism bill 2023. As per details, the bill presented in the senate was not only opposed by the opposition but also by the PDM and PML-N senators.

The senate had dropped the government’s bill for the prevention of violent extremism to bar “any extremist or violent” organization from contesting elections.

The bill was strongly opposed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senators. The government also faced opposition from its coalition parties, including JUI (F), the Balochistan National Party and threatened to walk out if the bill is passed. “You’re probably cutting your hands today,” said JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza۔

At least coalition parties should have been taken into confidence before such type of legislation. On Sunday, the Law Minister presented a motion to withdraw the Violent Extremism Bill and it was passed with a clear majority. Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Prevention of violent extremism bill was drafted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. —NNI