Govt will respond to no-confidence motion: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch on Sunday has said that the incumbent government will respond to the Opposition’s no-confidence motion according to the Constitution. The minister made the remarks during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

He stated that the Opposition will never suc-ceed in its no-confidence motion as all allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are with the government and have full confidence in its lead-ership.

The minister further claimed that the ruling party was fully capable to defend the no-confidence motion if moved by the Pakistan De-mocratic Movement (PDM).

Important issues related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly were also dis-cussed during the meeting.

The anti-government opposition alliance, the PDM, on Friday, announced bringing a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the multi-party alliance during a press conference in Islamabad.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the PDM, said that the participants of the meeting unanimously decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the “incompetent” government, adding that the allies of the ruling party will also be contacted in this connection.