Govt will overcome all crises, challenges: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the people of entire Malakand division overwhelmingly voted PTI to return back to the power and assured to serve them for the next five years with full dedication and devotion.

He was addressing the people in an open katchehry in his Hujra Matta Swat. The people individually and collectively apprised the Chief Minister of their problems. Mahmood Khan listened to their problems and directed to resolve them as expeditiously as possible.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Swat suffered both manmade and natural calamities in the recent past . They sacrificed everything and now there was a new opening for the development of Swat. He assured the people that his government would strictly follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present government would overcome all challenges and crises. He said that we will work in each and every sphere of life and all public sectors were being sensitized to the people grievances.

Mahmood Khan said that he was fully aware of the problems of entire Malakand Division and would resolve them on priority basis. Although the government had limited resources and unfortunately the previous rulers of the country plundered the national exchequer and paid no heed to the people grievances but despite all this his government would open up new opening for the development of the province and uplifting of the backward areas.

The natural resources would be made the base for provincial economy and prosperity of the people. We have a transparent and accountable system of governance in the province wherein the public resources would be spent on the public welfare and there would be a system for reward and punishment. The corrupt elements would be made an example before others and the Ministers and public servant showing honesty and dedication to the cause of poor would be rewarded.

Swat is replete with the natural resources that included Mines and Mineral , Forest, Tourism and water resources adding that Swat motorway would be further extended which would not only promote tourism in the province but would also raise the living standard of the people.

