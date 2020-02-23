Govt will not complete tenure

Our Correspondent

Jamshoro

Chief Minister Sindh on Sunday said that Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not complete its tenure. Talking to media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Hajan Shah in Bhan Saeedabad, the CM Sindh said that the premier admitted its government failure on the flour and sugar crisis.

The CM Sindh said that the people never benefited from giving buffaloes not will be adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the leader of the biggest political party of the country.

He said that the federal government has failed on every level and thier allied parties are disgruntled adding that its own members have been giving it tough time.

Murad Ali Shah said despite illness Asif Zardari kept his eyes on political developments adding that the PPP believe in a constitutional way to change the government.