Govt will never compromise with corrupt elements: Qureshi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the government has zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability process would continue without any discrimination.

Addressing the workers in Multan on Sunday, he said that there was not a single allegation of corruption against the incumbent government.

The foreign minister said that the real face of India is getting exposed before the world community owing to the discriminatory behavior with the Muslims and minorities residing there.

FM Qureshi said that the international community should come forward to save 8 million innocent Kashmiris from atrocities of India, adding that human rights violation by the Indian government in the Valley must be stopped as early as possible. He vowed that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for protecting rights of innocent Kashmiris at every international forum.

“The world should play its role in ending curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for peaceful resolution of the issue,” he said and added occupied Kashmir is no more a regional issue but it has become an international problem.

The minister said he visited Saudi Arabia, Iran and America, following instructions for Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that his visit to these countries remained successful. Pakistan played a role to reduce tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he added.

“The whole world is appreciating Pakistan’s role in promotion of peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that peace in Afghanistan would lead to peace across the region. A peaceful region is our top priority,” Qureshi said.

Regarding corruption, Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never compromise on corruption and the corrupt elements. The incumbent government has zero tolerance for corruption and the accountability process would continue without any discrimination, he reiterated.

He thanked Allah Almighty as there was not a single allegation of corruption against the incumbent government. In the past, the menace of corruption damaged the country’s economy