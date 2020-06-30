Govt will fulfill promise of south Punjab uplift: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has regretted that the past rulers ignored the welfare of the masses living in southern Punjab and used the slogan of southern Punjab province for their political gains.

He was talking to a PTI delegation from south Punjab led by president Noor Khan Bhabha and general secretary Ali Raza Dareshak which called on him at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that south Punjab secretariat will be established in the next financial year adding that posts of additional chief secretary and additional IG police have been sanctioned for it.

The PTI government is going to fulfil its promise of a south Punjab secretariat as it does what it states. This secretariat will help solve the problems of the local people at their doorsteps, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the development funds meant for the prosperity of south Punjab were wasted on personal projection in the past but the incumbent government has ensured that development funds of southern Punjab districts are not ring-fenced.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar emphasized that party leaders will be given full respect and their genuine issues will be solved on a priority basis because their respect is his respect.

Our every moment is meant for giving a better future to the people and public service is the only agenda, he added. The meetings with party leaders will be continued and doors of CM Office are opened to the party workers.

Those who have sacrificed for the party are the crowns of our heads, the CM added.

The delegation included Vice Presidents of PTI south Punjab Mian Farzand Ali, Naeem Warraich, Secretary-General Sohail Khan, Additional Secretary General Musaddaq Shah and others. Sami Ullah Chaudhary, MPA and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais also attended the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Health Department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalize OPDs and operation theatres adding that required steps should be taken within 10-days positively to facilitate the patients.

While presiding over a meeting, the CM directed the health minister to nominate focal persons for the complete operationalization of OPDs and operation theatres in every district. Similarly, a public awareness campaign should be run as well.

Plugging the holes will improve the situation as patients face difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres, he maintained.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government have helped to overcome the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases is declining.

He directed to ensure strict compliance of governmental instructions for restricting the spread of the virus.

He appreciated that doctors and paramedics have performed yeoman service to control the virus and directed that adoption of precautionary measures should be ensured for them.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

CM strongly condemns attack on Karachi Stock Exchange

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. He has expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives and extended sympathies to martyrs’ heirs. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that security forces sent the terrorists to hell with their timely action.

He asserted that terrorists cannot weaken the strong commitment of the nation adding that it is a conspiracy of anti-Pakistan elements.

The brave security forces have failed their evil designs to target the economic hub and the nation is proud of the brave officials of the security forces.

The wicked enemy is trying to destabilize the country but the nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to it, the CM added.