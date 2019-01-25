Govt will ensure supremacy of law: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government will ensure the supremacy of socio-economic justice and rule of law at every cost.

Talking to newsmen here on Thursday he said reforms in police system and other sectors of life are need of the hour and it is imperative to introduce comprehensive reforms in police system to mould it according to the aspirations of the people.

He said Punjab government has already constituted a high-level committee for the purpose of police reforms and this committee would soon present its recommendations to the government. The main purpose of reforms in police and other government sectors is to provide prompt relief and justice to the people, he added.

He reiterated that reformation of police system is a priority of the government and added that supremacy of law, promotion of merit and transparency as well as elimination of corruption is our important mission.

He said that provision of justice and ensuring the rule of law is the responsibility of the state as a judicious social order is imperative for accelerated socio-economic development. We would go to the last extent to ensure the implementation of law, he added.

The Chief Minister said PTI government is pursuing a vibrant policy for establishing a society having its foundations on the norms of the justice.

The religion of Islam has also taught about the principles of justice and promotion of high values of peace and harmony and the societies where access to justice becomes uncertain succumbs to social disorder.

Pakistan will be transformed according to the vision of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a country where justice will prevail, the Chief Minister concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp