Govt will decide when to open schools: IHC Court disposes of private school owners’ petition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On Monday the Islamabad High Court disposed of a petition filed by private school owners, seeking the opening of schools, stating that it is the government’s job to formulate a policy on the matter and the court will not interfere.

The case was heard before IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who said that the elected government is answerable to the people and the government would take a decision after assessing the situation.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer maintained that all educational institutions have remained shut in past months due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to problems for school owners but the government does not care, he argued, adding that appeals have been made but no decision has been taken yet.

It’s not just school owners but also students’ education that is being affected, remarked Justice Minallah. It would be incorrect to say that the matter has not come to the government’s attention, he observed.

It is the job of the government to formulate a policy on the matter and the court will not interfere, remarked Justice Minallah. He directed the petitioners to approach the relevant authorities not through individuals but through the association.