Govt will decide to ban PTI, Imran: Federal Ministers

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the government will decide to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan.

While holding a press conference with Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar said that former prime minister Imran Khan has done his politics with funds worth millions of rupees.

The ministers said it would also be seen whether other party members would also be disqualified, adding that the PTI chairman should be banned for life for concealing the facts.

While appealing to the Supreme Court, the PML-N leaders said that the full SC bench should hear the matter.

Azam Nazir Tarar has asked Imran Khan to apologize to the country and resign following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the prohibited funding case.—INP