Govt will counter every mafia: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has vowed that the government will continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsan ul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar who called on him and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Usman Buzdar further said the rejected politicians are trying to save their politics but they have no future. He advised all such elements who are engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism to sweep before their doors and be answerable to the nation for their corruption.

These elements have set world records of corruption in their tenure and the people have rejected these corrupted politicians, he said. He stated that people have not forgotten the loot and plunder of these elements nor their corrupt faces.

The assembly members are my companions and I will take them along. Public welfare work will be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to solve the public problems.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Hussain Manhais were also present.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that vulnerable segments are most affected by the coronavirus and it is a collective duty to help the destitute.

He was talking to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt who presented him a cheque of Rs 9 lac at his office for corona control fund.

The government is standing with the affectees and they are given every possible support, he added. The CM stated the government is the custodian of every penny donated to this fund and funds will be given to the needy with utmost honesty. The government is fully dedicated to providing relief to the needy, he added. It is the time to serve the ailing humanity but opposition leaders have tried to exploit the situation for their political purposes.

It is condemnable to divide the nation and opposition leaders should realize facts because their negative politics has been buried, he concluded. Punjab Education Foundation Chairman Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and parliamentary secretary (housing) Malik Taimur were also present.