Govt will bring Pakistan out of crisis: Rizwan

Staff Reporter

The Provincial Minister EPD M. Rizwan has said that Clean and Green Pakistan is the vision of incumbent Government and all possible resources will be utilized to make Pakistan a pollution free country. He said that upcoming spring season will help to control over environmental pollution through drive of tree plantation and for this need a good team work.

He expressed these views while meeting with commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mahmood at his office in Gujranwala. The minister said that it is our national duty to take effective measures to protect our forests which badly affected due to shortage of trees.

He said that only PTI is the party who can bring out Pakistan from crisis like environmental pollution. DC Gujranwala Naila Baqir, PTI’s leader Rana Bilal Ijaz, Deputy Director Environment Wasim Ahsan Cheema and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

