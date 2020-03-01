Govt will approach UK to deport Nawaz: Dr Awan

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

The federal government has decided to move the UK authorities to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a couple of days after the Punjab government decided it will not extend the PML-N chief’s bail.

Speaking to media during a news conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was now time for Nawaz to be brought back to the country.

“Nawaz Sharif did not provide his medical reports to the Punjab government,” she said, describing the PML-N chief’s decease as a ‘fixed match’.

“The government will write to British authorities for Sharif brothers’ deportation,” said Awan. In the next week, concerned authorities will take steps in this regard, she added.

She said a section of media created an environment that if Nawaz was not allowed to leave for treatment abroad his life might be in danger.

On record inflation in the country, Awan said the PTI government is committed to overcome inflation and provide immediate relief to the masses.

Dr Firdous said that prices of different edibles are witnessing decline owing to sincere efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said further reduction in prices of different edibles will be made to ease the burden of the common man.

The SAPM expressed the confidence that Pakistan had emerged successful in addressing all challenges at the economic front due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the deal between United States (US) and Afghan Taliban as historic and further added that it was a clear victory of Pakistan’s old stance about establishing peace in Afghanistan through dialogue.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader in the region of South Asia who had been openly opposing war between US and Taliban and strongly supporting the process of dialogue between both the rival parties. She viewed that Pakistan had offered historic sacrifices during the last four decades of turmoil in Afghanistan and hosted the largest number of refugees (mostly Afghans) in the history of world according to the principle set by the ‘Riyasat e Madinah’.

She added that Pakistan had suffered in many ways due to long war and unrest in Afghanistan. She said that Pakistan had faced loss of precious lives of more than 70000 civilians and law enforcers and material loss worth several billion dollars only due to war in Afghanistan. She said that the war in Afghanistan had also affected the otherwise quite positive and peaceful image of Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan hoped that the deal between US and Taliban would pave the way for long term peace, stability and prosperity in the Afghanistan and its neighbors. While commenting about the recent anti-Muslim bloody riots in Indian capital New Dehli, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been employing hatred against Muslims as a political tool in order to survive.

She further opined that Modi had been sowing crop of hatred in region of South Asia which would be harvested by the future generations.