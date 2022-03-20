Govt warns opp against disrupting OIC moot

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came down hard on joint opposition for threatening to block the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference, scheduled to commence in Islamabad from March 22.

Qureshi also hoped that Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won’t become a tool to fulfill the Indian agenda of sabotaging the crucial meeting.

Talking to a private television channel soon after the hard-hitting presser, Qureshi said it appeared Bilawal had issued his statement out of ‘naivety and worry’ and should review his statement

He further said that Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced postponing the PDM long march in view of the moot, while on the other hand, they [PPP] are preparing to organise a sit-in.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid dared the opposition to try and block the international-level conference. Talking to a private TV channel, the minister termed the conference a matter of national security. “Those due to attend the conference are our guests and Pakistan Army has taken up the task of providing security to them,” he maintained.

He further stated that the government will ‘take care’ of the opposition with ease and no one can dare create an obstacle in the way of the meeting. Rashid further said the opposition was losing the game and stood exposed before the masses.

The Interior Minister said that the opposition should talk less and start preparing for their defeat in the no-confidence motion. While expressing sheer confidence over the security arrangements he mentioned that nothing could disturb the conference, adding that the security of the OIC conference is the responsibility of the government and the armed forces.

He also said that the opposition wants to create drama because of their defeat. He further criticized the opposition leadership and mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto is a victim of mental decline. They will lose in no-confidence motion. Prepare to lose, do not sabotage the OIC conference, added Sheikh Rashid.