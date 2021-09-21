Govt wants to serve masses with letter and spirit: Amin

Raza Naqvi Attock

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that govt want 5s to serve the people with letter and spirit and for the purpose billions of rupees are being spent

He said this while inaugurating a Water Filtration Plant at village Haroon and new classrooms at Govt Boys High School No.2 Hazro .

He said that on the instalation of water filtration plant and construction of road Rs 20 million while on the construction of additional classrooms Rs 3.3 million have been spent.

He said that in different areas of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal 45 water filtration plants have been installed at the cost of Rs 60 million which will ensure provision of hygienically clean drinking water thousands of people and this will ultimately control water borne diseases as well.

He said that this govt under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has restored the dignity of the country and all efforts are being made to root out corruption and control price hike and unemployment .

Meanwhile Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar inaugurated a cell established in DC Office for the supervision and monitoring of Computerised Land Record Center.

On the occasion MNA Tahir Sadiq , MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf , District President PTI Attock Qazi Ahmad Akbar and DC Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh was also present .

Provincial Minister lauded the efforts of DC Attock for establishing this cell and said that this is an example for other districts. Earlier DC Attock in his briefing said that all the land record centers working across the Attock district will be monitored through this cell and for the purpose special camera have been installed .

On the other hand AC Jand Ejaz Abdul Karim has sealed Super Kisan Flour Mills Domel for supplying substandard flour to the people. He took this action when a large number of women from Jand protested against the flour Mills administration for supplying flour containing sand and dust .

Reportedly the officers of District Food Department did not cooperate with the assistant Commissioner in this regard.