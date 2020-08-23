Govt wants maximum facilities at picnic points across Sindh

Staff Report

Mithi

The Sindh minister for culture, tourism and archives Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that they were trying to provide the maximum facilities at the picnic points across the desert region to attract the tourists and to introduce the culture and customs to the people visiting the desert from all over Pakistan and beyond.

Shah speaking to the local journalists here on Sunday said that though they had done a lot to provide the facilities at the famous points for the tourists pouring in the desert district yet some points were yet to be provided with the required facilities to the people visiting Thar.

He said that there was a growing demand from the local as well as from the people of other area to construct a resort the historical Churrio temple in Parkar region provided they got ‘the security clearance’ from the border security forces adding he said that they were making the plans to construct more resorts at such places to further provide the facilities in order to promote the tourism and introduce the culture of the region to the people of other countries.

Sardar Shah said that as per the directions of chief minister Sindh he was himself supervising and inspecting all such activities to further promote tourism under the obtaining situations in the desert region. He expressed his deep grief over the losses of life due to the lightning strikes in the current spells of rainfalls both in Thar and other parts of eastern Sindh adding he said that current and predicted rainfalls in the coming days would prove very beneficial for both cultivated crops and growth of the fodder in almost areas of Thar.

He made it clear that no damage had been done to any historical sites during the ongoing protection and preservation process of the temples and other ancient sites as was reported by certain media outlets’ Nobody will be allowed to tamper with the historical sites of Thar and the rest of Sindh’ he added asked the people of various to directly inform him or his team members if they found anybody involved in such activities.

He thanked the people especially the media for showing the positive aspects of Tharparkar such as the beautiful Karoonjhar hills. the ancient Jain temples, Bhalwa the village of legendary Marvi, Gaddi Bhitt in Mithi and a number of such other places, which he said, were being thronged by thousands of the people after the recent showers. Sardar said that they are giving the priority to the famous Karoonjhar hills to further attract more tourists by providing all the required facilities in the hilly town of Nagarparkar town.

He said that Rooplo Kolhi resort near Nagarparkar town was providing all the required modern facilities to tourists adding he said that they were also planning to construct more resorts in Parkar and other areas of Thar. Sardar Shah said that local singers were also contributing significantly in the promotion of tourism by making the makeshift arrangement at the picnic points to perform and to entertain the people adding he vowed to extend all possible help to such singers and artists.

‘We had tried our level best to serve the singers, writers, poets, artists and men of letters when there was a spike in the cases of Covid-19 by providing the cash amount among them’ he added and urged the writers and poets to depict the beautiful culture and beauty of Tharparkar in their writings. Sardar Shah said that they had allowed the resumption of the tourism in Thar only to those, who were observing certain SOPs in the wake of decrease in the cases of Covid-19 adding he said that people after the recent showers were visiting most of the sites.

He stated that they were all working to deliver to the people of Sindh under the dynamic leadership of Syed Murad Ali Shah adding he said that credit for such activities went to the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sardar Shah said that all the conspiracies to divide Sindh or to snatch Karachi from Sindhis would not be opposed but also be resisted at every cost. Sardar Shah said that those casting the evil eyes of the soil of Sindh would have only to repent for the misdeeds since people were ready to sacrifice their lives to save their homeland from evil designs.