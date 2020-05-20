Govt utilizing resources to tackle corona: Bangash

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are being provided to doctors on priority basis. He was addressing a corona protective equipment distribution ceremony in Local Government Office. The protective equipment were distributed by King Abdullah bin Abulaziz Program (KAAP) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

He said the government is making incessant efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading but cooperation of general public and adopting precautionary measures is of supreme importance to achieve the goal. He said equipment donated by KAAP and IDB would be immediately sent to tehsil and district level hospitals adding it would enhance the performance of medical professional against corona.