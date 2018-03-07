Govt utilizing all resources to promote education

Rawalpindi

Chairman Punjab Education Foundation and Member Punjab Assembly Engineer Qamar ul Islam Raja Tuesday said that Punjab government was utilizing all resources to promote education because the progress of the country based on the education. He stated this while inaugurating the new block at Government Girls High School Arazi flanked by Headmistress Fauzia Naheed.

He said that all the schools were being equipped with modern technology and GGHS Arazi was also gaining progress day by day. Headmistress Fauzia Naheed told that the new block was comprised on two rooms in which a science lab and library would be established so that the students might get more opportunities to learn.—APP