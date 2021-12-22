Govt utilizing resources for development of Balochistan livestock

Secretary of Balochistan Live stock and Dairy Development Department Muhammad Tayyab Lahri on Wednesday said that the provincial government was utilizing resources for the development of livestock as there are ample opportunities for dairy development and progress of poultry farms in Balochistan.

Talking to media personnel, he said the Livestock Deportment was ready for serving of cattle in the area saying that owners of animals would contact to veterinary officers for taking consultation of them for better health of their cattle in the area.

The secretary further said that the system consisted of livestock website and animal health information system, which would provide information about animal health, production and general performance of the department, adding that the system was a new endeavor, this system would facilitate access to information on Livestock Affairs and Development of Balochistan.

He said that the development of livestock was a priority of the provincial government saying that the livestock affairs played a major role in the provincial economy. There was a net through which artificial insemination of livestock, treatment.—APP