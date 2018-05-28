Govt urged to tackle beggars issue in city

City Reporter

Lahorites on Sunday urged the city district government to chalk out a strategy to deal with influx of professional beggars in the provincial capital during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Talking to media, people complained that beggars cause inconvenience to road-users and pedestrians and buyers at bazaars and shopping centres.

Anarkali market shopkeeper Sohail Khan said that hordes of beggars

are found roaming around in the market, at traffic signals, shopping malls, city streets, at mosques gates at prayer times and in special Ramadan bazaars.

These beggars mostly comprise of women and children, thronging commercial places including main markets Anarkali, Ichhra, Liberty, Cantonment, Shadman Market, Township, Johar Town and Yatim Khana, said an citizen Ghulam Muhammad. Maryam Batool, a woman police officer at Liberty market, said that beggars use various tactics including aggressive attitude and create nuisance for women buyers.

“The number of beggars increases at Iftar times when people come to bazaars for buying fruits and other edibles,” Muhammad Ehsan, a shopkeeper at Shadman Market, said. He demanded that the local administration should take effective steps to check this menace. When contacted, sources in the city district government said that unfortunately the influx of beggars in various parts of the city continues to go unchecked, as the police, Social Welfare Department

and officials of the Punjab Child Protection Bureau (PCPB) have turned a deaf ear to the alarming situation.