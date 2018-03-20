Govt urged to revisit relationship with US

Mohammad Arshad

Experts, Monday, observed that Pakistan’s relationship with the United States (US) was more of transactional nature and miscalculated its strategic relations with the US. The US interests in the past and even today in South Asia regions were totally contradict with the national interests of Pakistan.

Experts while speaking at a special seminar titled “United States’ South Asian Policy: Challenges for Pakistan” here said that Pakistan should nature of relationship with the US in view of own national interest. The biggest issue of Pakistan’s foreign policy was that we don’t have any foreign policy and we, mostly, react to the events rather proactively pursuing diplomacy.

President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Ambassador (Retd) Abdul Basit on the occasion said mutual distrust, lack of convergence of interest and lack of mutual economic interest were the major contributing factors of poor history the US-Pakistan relationship.

“Unfortunately, our foreign policy objectives were not pursued robustly,” he said, adding that our house was not working together on foreign policy front. He further said we need to behave as mature nation rather reacting on the events.

Abdul Basit said lack of cohesion and lack of consistent policies were the major reason of poor and ineffective diplomacy. “During last four years, we have lost our space in the US diplomacy,” he said, adding that Pakistan should have achieved robust diplomacy. US approach and criticism towards CPEC and BRI was very much a lame excuse, he added.

MNA Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Shireen M Mazari and Director General SSII on the occasion said that we have had very bizarre relationship with the US. “We miss-calculated our relationship with the US as our strategic ally, which proved wrong throughout different historic events such as containment of Communism, Cold War and Now containment of China,” she said, adding that all this was not in interest of Pakistan, but of the US as its regional interest.

Dr Shireen Mazari said building of India as regional power, isolation of Iran and containment of China were the major US interests in South Asia region. “Our national interest did not converge with the interest of the US,” she said, adding that US can never our natural strategic ally, though, issues might of common nature, but the interests are totally different.

“We need to revise our relationship with the US and should create space now,” said Dr Mazari, adding that Pakistan should strengthen its relationship with China and Iran without compromising its position. Dr Mazari said for past several decades Pakistan had no foreign policy. Lack of policy and lack of confidence had put Pakistan on the back burner, she added. Vice President, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Major General (Retd) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed said that Pakistan should not be compromising its own national interest and continue to strengthen its relation with China and Afghanistan.