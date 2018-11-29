Govt urged to reduce cost of doing business

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The government needs to reduce cost of doing business by also softening the uncertain tax regime and stringent regulatory frame work to allow the huge number of SMEs operating in the informal sector.

It was stated by Mr. Suleman Ghani, Senior Policy Advisor, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) while inaugurating the second day proceedings of the 3rd SME Conference organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) with the assistance of University of Management and Technology (UMT) at Alahmra Hall. Mr. Sher Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA presented the address of welcome on this occasion. The inaugural session of second day of the SME Conference was also addressed by Mr. Shaifq Anjum, Zonal Chairman and Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Mr. Mariyan Stoyanov, Chief Director, Directorate of SME Development, Bulgaria.

The Chief Guest Mr. Suleman Ghani pointed out that more than 90 per cent of the enterprises are SMEs.

