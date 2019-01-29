Govt urged to play role for recovery of abducted children

Rawalpindi

The parents of three children allegedly abducted in June 2018 urged the concerned authorities to depute a competent officer to investigate the case and recover the children.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday Rashid Farooq the head of the victim family said that their children were abducted and not drown in nullah Lai.

He said that we have property dispute with Abid Shah and claimed that the children were kidnapped and kept in his custody. He informed that Abid Shah was arrested in the case but police released him.—APP

