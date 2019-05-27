Staff Reporter

Lahore

The government needs to undertake conscious planning for national energy transition to renewable energy sources which is the need of the hour and should be treated as a national cause.

Pakistan’s total installed power capacity stood at 34 GW as on June 30, 2018 of which 4.2% was renewable energy. The country aims at achieving around 30% of its total on-grid electricity supply from renewables (excluding large hydropower) by 2030.

The solar energy potential is estimated to be over 100,000MW as Pakistan has a high solar potential since irradiation across the country is around 4.5-7.0 kWh/m²/day. “The government can initiate the transition to solar energy on smaller scale by moving offices of federal, provincial and city governments to solar energy as is being done in other countries,” said an expert on renewable energy.

He said that the federal, provincial and city governments need to understand the strategic importance of energy transition and would need to be fully engaged in promoting a strong collaboration with other local stakeholders in defining their roles in the local energy transition. “Local communities, municipalities, cities, provinces, NGOs, SMEs can play an effective role in tapping this huge potential on different scales which is ultimately beneficial to the government and the country to ease the pressure on national grid as the extra electricity generated in the communities and households can be sent back to the national grid,” he added.

Batteries’ share in the cost of solar projects is more than 30 percent. In Pakistan, locally manufactured lead acid batteries are being widely used wherever battery backup is necessary while lithium ion based battery banks are also gaining popularity.

“Battery industry is an integral part of automobile industry in Pakistan but it has much more to offer to other industries and national energy storage needs with the government’s attention and support,” said an official of the battery industry.

Moreover, the future growth and changing needs of power generation industry needs an organized and law abiding battery industry which can invest in research and development to make products with improved quality and performance instead of some are for fighting for existence whereas others are busy in tax evasion and flooding the market.