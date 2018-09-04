Govt urged to ensure medicines in DHQ hospitals

Our Correspondent

Attock

The residents of Attock have urged the Punjab government to ensure availability of medicines for the visiting patients in District Hospital. The patients are suffering a lot due to non-availability of even some essential medicine. They asserted that Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid should visit this hospital to know the reality.

District Health Authority led by Deputy Commissioner has been empowered to purchase 75 percent medicines in bulk, 15 percent on daily basis while 10 percent medicines to meet the emergency. But, it was noted that mostly patients are not being provided medicines from the hospital.

