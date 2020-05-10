Govt urged to allow Sunday bazaars reopen

Staff Reporter

Sunday bazaar stallholders protested on Sunday saying that their children were forced to go hungry as they have been unable to work for two months.

The protesters said that they were daily-wagers too and claimed that the government had not supported them. They said that there were 25,000 families in the federal capital whose breadwinners were daily-wagers and alleged that not a single one of the stallholders had been selected for the Ehsaas cash disbursement programme.

They demanded that the government allow Sunday bazaars to reopen too. Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan Chairman Kashif Chaudhry said that businesses have been closed for the last two months and traders are suffering losses. He demanded that the government should announce reopening of businesses within 24 hours.