Govt urged to pay retired employees’ liabilities of PSM in one go

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production at a meeting here on Wednesday recommended that Government should provide one time all payments to pay off the retired employees’ liabilities of the Pakistan Steel Mills.

The Committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Asad Umar, MNA directed to the Ministry of Industries & Production to submit the report within 3 months regarding investigation of Management/Defalcation in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Karachi by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fix the responsibility of losses to the country.

The committee was briefed by the Managing Director, Utility Stories Corporation (USC) regarding grievances of its employees. The managing director of National Fertilizer Marketing Limited briefed the committee on the future plans of the NFML.—INP