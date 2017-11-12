Govt urged to make energy cost competitive

Lahore

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has demanded of the Punjab government to make energy costs competitive in the state, in order to restore competitiveness of the textile industry in the province. Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade Sheikh Allauddin met a delegation of APTMA led by its newly elected chairman Ali Pervaiz Malik, Punjab region at APTMA office here on Saturday. During the meeting of APTMA delegation with the Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade, issues faced by the textile industry were discussed in detail. The textile trade body demanded that the government should protect the local industry from import of subsidized yarns and fabrics. According to the APTMA, rising dumping of Indian cotton yarn has posed a great threat to the local textile industry and the government should take remedial steps to save textile sector. The chairman APTMA said that energy costs should be made regionally competitive and they were also keenly awaiting the export led growth policy, which was promised by the prime minister. The Minister Industries assured the delegation that all legal issues would be solved at priority basis. He said Punjab government is already working on strengthening the local industry and hopefully Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif will fully cooperate with APTMA to resolve their all-legal issues.—Agencies