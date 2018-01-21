Govt urged to formulate law to protect rights of investors

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Sajid Hussain, Executive Director General, Trade Dispute Resolution Organization (TDRO) and Irshad Ahmad, Director TDRO visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry for a briefing on the initiative taken by TDRO to resolve the international trade disputes by making a Special Law.

Zahid Latif Malik, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry expressed serious concerns and said that government should do necessary law making in order to protect the rights of exporter & importer both and the priority of government should be the citizens of Pakistan.

He thanked Trade Dispute Resolution Organization on behalf of Sialkot business community for consulting with important stakeholders before finalizing the rules for the resolution of International Trade Disputes, but said that the new Law is more inclined towards the interests of the foreign buyers.

While expressing his concerns, he said that no counter mechanism was present in the sample draft of International Trade Dispute Resolution against the foreign buyers.

President also said that all the stakeholders including key Government functionaries like Trade Dispute Resolution Organization, should exercise the sprit of patriotism and put the interests of the Country first rather than facilitating the non-state actors.