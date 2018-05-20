Govt urged for advanced power transmission, distribution system

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to improve power transmission and distribution system with its own resources to avoid huge power shut downs.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that country has witnessed some massive power shut downs that plunged country into darkness.

While citing the example of Bhikki power plant of 1180 MW, the LCCI President said that it is a very good sign that government is well aware of the rising demand of electricity and working on a number of power projects days and nights but government should also be aware of the fact that existing power distribution system cannot bear the load of additional power. He urged the government not to tolerate any laxity towards the upgradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause unbearable loss to the trade, industry and economy.

He also urged the government to ensure early completion of ongoing power projects as it is not a must to keep the industrial wheel moving but economic growth is also linked with sufficient and cheap energy. He said that business community does not have any doubts about the seriousness of present regime in solving the energy crisis as it has already started a number of power projects but there is a dire need of their completion in the shortest possible time as an acute shortage of electricity is hitting the economic activities hard.

He said that timely completion of hydropower projects was vital for mitigating water and power shortfall. He said that due to longer hour power cuts the investment scenario is being spoiled in the country and so much so existing industrial units have curtailed their productions.