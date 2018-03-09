Govt urged to bring effective package for women

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

International Women’s Day took centre stage in Lahore on Thursday as people hailing from all walks of life showed their commitment to educating and empowering all women in the country.

To mark the day, a series of activities were held in which speakers highlighted the role of women in nation building and called for extending all types of facilities to women for bringing them in national mainstream.

The Women Resources Centre of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) arranged a Women Conference at a local hotel. In the event, speakers called for bringing women into mainstream of economic activities with conductive atmosphere so that they can play their role for economic revival.

The event was addressed by the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurs, Ms Shamim Akhter, Deputy Chief Manager, State Bank of Pakistan Huma Bukhari, Chairperson Women Commission of Punjab Fauzia Waqar, Nabila Intesar, Nasira Taskeen, Amjad Ali Jawa and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI President said that women entrepreneurs should be provided same regulatory and institutional framework as their male counterparts have so that they could work in a free market environment. He said that business environment for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan is still not as conducive as it should be.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that products prepared by women entrepreneurs should be allowed concession in taxes. He urged the government to come up with a more comprehensive package for the women entrepreneurs. He was of the view that imparting training to women is a must so that they could grow in a competitive business environment. He said that the private sector would have to work out methodology in this regard to wear off the intensity of present day economic meltdown.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurs Development Resource Center (WEDRC) Ms Shamim Akhter threw light on the roadmap of Women Development Resource Center in the chamber. She further discussed the plan and roadmap to achieve the objective saying that WEDRC is making all out efforts for empowerment of women.

Moreover, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of first Women Development Policy at Aiwan-e-Iqbal under the aegis of Women Development Department, Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz and Begum Hameeda-ud-Din said the steps taken by the Punjab government from 2012 till today for the protection and welfare of the womenfolk have no similitude in the 70 years history of the country.

Due to it, the women of Punjab have the necessary confidence and courage to compete with any other woman in the world. The basis of this confidence is legislation which has strengthened the multifarious role of the Pakistani women and as a result, she cannot be deprived of her rights including inheritance, economic empowerment and the fundamental rights of health and education, they said.