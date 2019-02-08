Govt unable to provide relief to middle class, Fawad admits

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regretted on Friday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is unable to provide relief to its “middle class” voters who buoyed the party into power, saying the government has its hands tied due to economic problems inherited from former governments.

Chaudhry, who was addressing an event in Islamabad, said: “When we came into power, we found out that Pakistan’s total income was Rs5,647 billion,” he said. “Out of this Rs2,000bn we are paying as interest on loans — loans taken in the past 10 years. The foundations of our economy have been shaken in these 10 years by the PML-N and PPP.

“We want to rectify the foundations of our economy. How is that done: when your income is greater than expenses. Our total income is approximately Rs5.5 trillion, of which Rs2 trillion goes to debt servicing, Rs1.7 trillion towards our defence budget, and then for the every 10 rupees, six go to the provinces. So, when the federal government starts budgeting [for the year], it is already Rs632bn in the red.

“This is the economy we have inherited. Our biggest regret is that we cannot provide immediate relief to the middle class that voted for us. Taxes are levied on the salaried class, and gas and electricity rates have increased for them. We have protected the poor, but the middle class is [still] in pain. And they [middle class voters] are in this state because we do not have money for them.”

Earlier in his speech, the information minister described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ascension to the top office as “a miracle” and defended the PTI’s 126-day sit-in in 2014.

“The emergence of a third party against a two-party system is a big challenge. Only Imran Khan has managed to attain this miracle, that not only did a third party appear, it became the biggest party in the country.

“Only a political infant would say that [our 126-day] sit-in had a negative influence on Pakistan’s politics. Someone who knows even a little bit about [political] movements’ history will know that that sit-in gave Pakistan’s middle class and youth an alternative message. That sit-in laid the foundation of Naya Pakistan.” The information minister also continued his criticism of opposition parties, saying: “

