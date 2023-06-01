Govt trying to provide affordable housing units to public: Shallwani

ISLAMABAD – Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik called on Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani at his office and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and the housing issues being faced by the public.

The Federal Secretary while welcoming the Faisal Zahid Malik said that the government was trying its utmost to provide affordable housing units to the public.

In this regard a number of projects are already underway, he said. Mr. Shallwani thanked the Editor-in-Chief of the Pakistan Observer for highlighting the public grievances. “Since media reflects the public aspirations and voices their sentiments, it is through you that we come to know about people’s problems and take corrective measures”, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, thanking the Federal Secretary, said Pakistan Observer being the oldest English newspaper in Islamabad always highlighted the issues of public interest. Its founder Editor-in-Chief Zahid Malik (late) always held journalism as a sacred mission, he further said.