Govt trying to bring down inflation: Shaukat

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking effective steps to bring down inflation.

He appealed to the traders to take special care of low-income people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that now the destiny of Shangla has been awakened and no one can stop its development. Despite all the difficulties, poverty and backwardness will be eradicated from Shangla.

He expressed these views while talking to traders and the general public on the occasion of a surprise visit to Besham Bazaar, the largest commercial centre in Shangla District.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President Waqar Ahmad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Jadoon, District General Secretary of Youth Syed Alam also accompanied him.

Shaukat Yousafzai visited various shops and saw the price lists and talked to the people about the prices of food items.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that not only Islam forbids hoarding and profiteering, but it is also a heinous crime which will not be allowed under any circumstances.

He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was fully committed to the development of remote backward areas.

He said that Shangla was very suitable for tourism, but no attention had been paid to it in the past.

Due to which outsiders could not reach here, he said that 70% of the youth of Shangla are forced to work in coal mines, God willing, Shangla will be developed and decent jobs will be created.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia was very successful and it has encouraged Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and his recent visit will improve and strengthen relations between the two countries in the future.

Shaukat Yousafzai clarified that the development projects in which there are allegations of use of allegedly substandard materials have been used will be investigated impartially after Eid-UL-Fitr and no one will be spared.