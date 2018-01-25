Govt took steps to give more attention to educational assessments: Baligh

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the present government took number of steps to give more attention to educational assessments in the country.

The Federal Minister was addressing as chief guest the opening ceremony of two days 5th National Stakeholders Conference on Dissemination of National Assessment Findings-2016-17 at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Auditorium on Wednesday.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja and Joint Educational Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir were also present on the occasion. Baligh Ur Rehman said that in previous assessment, the sample size was 12000 students and this time the sample size for national assessment was increased which was 30,000 students because increasing of the sample size decreases the margin of errors.

He said in 2016 national assessment, private schools were also included in addition to public schools, schools established under NCHD, BECS, education foundation. This large scale testing was conducted at Grade 4 and Grade 8 levels with the government funding, he said. The Federal Minister said that the educational assessment is very important and without assessment we can not move forward.

Assessment not only helps to point shortcomings but also support to know about improvements. He said that to compete in international assessment study, the government also decided to participate in the forthcoming international TIMSS study (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study).

This will enable us to see Pakistan’s standing on international platform among the population of different countries, he added. Director National Education Assessment System (NEAS) Dr. Syed Kamal Ud Din also gave presentation on National Assessment Findings 2016-2017. Shields were also distributed among the heads of assessment centers on the occasion.

Orignally published by NNI