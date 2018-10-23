Govt to utilize all resources to resolve problems of Southern Punjab: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that the provincial government will utilize all available resources to resolve the problems faced by the people of Southern Punjab.

He stated this while talking to delegations of the members of the Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala and Bahawalpur who held separate meetings with him in Lahore on Tuesday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the reforms introduced by the government in education, health, tourism and other sectors will yield positive results soon.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken action against the land grabbers and operation against encroachment will continue without any discrimination.

