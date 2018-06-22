Govt to utilize all capabilities, resources for timely elections: Zafar

Islamabad

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday said that it was their pledge to the nation that the caretaker government would utilize all capabilities and resources for ensuring timely elections.

Speaking to mediamen here outside Islamabad High Court, he said foolproof security would be provided at sensitive polling stations for peaceful elections.

On the reports of the interior ministry about sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, security will be provided at the polling stations, he said adding it was not possible that a sensitive polling station was left without security so there would be no compromise on security during elections.

He said the government had received an application from National Accountability Bureau to include the name of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in the Exit Control List.

The Prime Minister constituted a committee including Interior Minister, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Law and Justice and Minister for Finance to consider the matter, he added.

He said wife of Nawaz Sharif and mother of Maryam Nawaz was ill and in critical condition and both of them were outside the country.

He said if anybody had his name in the ECL, then a decision of the cabinet was required for granting him permission to go abroad. He said in the case of Zulfi Bukhari’s visit outside Pakistan it was said that his name was on the ECL and he went abroad.

There was a verdict of Supreme Court and a method defined in the law to put a name in ECL, he said adding name of Zulfi Bukhari was not in the ECL but was in the black list.

He informed that the approval of cabinet was not required for inclusion or withdrawal of name from the black list, adding preparing blacklist was not a complex process—.APP