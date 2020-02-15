Govt to uplift people’s living standard

FAISAL KHAWER BUTT SIALKOT Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan on Friday said that the government was committed to upgrade the living standard of the people through early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door steps. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an Open Kutchery held at Daska here. He said that the government’s positive and effective policies were now bearing fruits and government was making hectic efforts to provide maximum financial relief to the common man. He said that the doors of all the government departments were now open for the general public for the redress of their grievances, problems and complaints by the district administration. Provincial Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan added that the government was fully aware of the public problems.